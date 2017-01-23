Gregory Edward Allen

Gregory Edward Allen, age 71, died Jan. 19, 2017 at Northcare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Greg was born on Oct. 3, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri.

He retired from Norfork and Southern railroad after 41 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Cheryl Sue Grass Allen and his parents Cloyde and Betty Lierman Allen. He is survived by his three sons; Brian R. Allen, Michael E. Allen and Scott Gregory Allen; sisters Candace Turner and Becky Roland; step children, Staci J. Shookley, Lora Carter Worthan and Michael, Staci Carter Shockley and Jim, Don Carter and Theresa. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grand children.

A Memorial Gathering will held be at his home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Arrangements have been made with Bross & Spidle Funeral Homes of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

