Helen Louise O’Dell

Helen Louise O’Dell, 78, of Richmond, Missouri, passed away March 9, 2017.

Visitation was held at 5:30 p.m. followed by services at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Missouri.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13 at New Hope Cemetery in Stet, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 2810 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614.

