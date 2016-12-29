Helen V. Grace

Helen V. Grace, 89, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died Dec. 25, 2016 at the Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born April 4, 1927 in Clay County, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Cecil Grace and Erma (Yates) Grace; her brothers, Roy Norman Grace and Joe Sterling Grace; her sister, Erma Ruth (Grace) Fels and a great niece Lauren Grace.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Peggy Grace, Excelsior Springs; brother-in-law, Ron Fels, Springfield, Missouri; nephews, Mark Fels (Ruth), Springfield, Missouri, Daniel Fels (Julie), St. Louis Missouri, Robert Grace, Kansas City, Missouri, David Grace (Aresa), Liberty Missouri; nieces, Susan Grace (Richard Patterson), Kansas City, Missouri, Amy (Fels) Pyle (Tim), Fairfield, Connecticut and Jennifer Fels, Springfield, Missouri.

Healing Farewell Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri. Arrangements are through Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service of Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook registry and obituary are available at www.baileycox.com.

