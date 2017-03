Iris M. McCroskie

Iris McCroskie, 79, died March 6, 2017. Iris was born on May 2, 1937. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Old New Garden Primitive Baptist Church, Hwy. 10, Wood Heights, Missouri with services following at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Old New Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

