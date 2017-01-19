Irvin Junior “Henry” Fields

Irvin Junior “Henry” Fields, 81, of Richmond, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Junior was born on Sept. 20, 1935 to Henry Irvin and Delia Mae Fields in Rayville, Missouri. He married Bonnie F. Seek on July 12, 1958. She survives of the home.

Junior is survived by his daughter, Rhonda J. (Robert) Mitchell of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; son, Bruce W. Fields (Dana) of Excelsior Springs; son, Rickie E. Fields of Odessa, Texas; daughter, Deborah L. (Chris) Teegarden of Richmond; son, Irvin D. (Karen) Fields of Higginsville, Missouri; son, Emery E. (Vicky) Seek of Liberty, Missouri; son, Billy W. (Elizabeth) Seek of Excelsior Springs; two granddaughters that he raised, Kassie F. (Rodney) Arnott of Braymer, Missouri, and Krystal L. (William) Mace of Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Sue A. (Terry) Rickman of Excelsior Springs; three sisters-in-law, Mary Loyd and Pat Taffner both of Richmond and Audrey Fields of Gladstone, Missouri. Twenty-five grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and one great great grandson also survive, along with his four canine babies, Alfie, Mandy, Millie and Mollie.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, brother; John Henry Fields, sister; Nancy Mae Fields and great-granddaughter, Kemi Hope Phillips.

Junior worked as a security guard at Ford Motor Company for 26 years before retiring in 2000. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, country music shows, working in the yard, sports and spending time with his family and friends. He lived in the Richmond and Excelsior Springs area most of his life.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 from 3-4 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

