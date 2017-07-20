Jack Halferty

Jack Halferty, 66, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. passed away while participating in a 5K race on July 15, 2017, in Brookfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 5-7:30pm, Wednesday, July 19 at First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs. 1650 Rainbow Blvd, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Funeral Service 10am, Thursday, July 20 also at the church with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family suggest in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the Excelsior Springs Athletic Department.

Jack was born August 27, 1950 in Thayer, Iowa to his parents Stuart and Jean Halferty. He graduated from Revere High School in 1968, and attended Northeast Missouri College in Kirksville, Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Mathematics Education in 1972 and 1975, respectively. On February 17, 1973 he married Deborah Blunt. They moved to Excelsior Springs in 1976.

Jack was a Middle School Mathematics teacher throughout his 30-year teaching career in the Excelsior Springs and Kirksville school districts. Always an avid runner, Jack was also an admired coach for the Excelsior Springs Cross Country and Track and Field programs for seven years. He retired from teaching in 2002 and later from coaching in 2007.

Mr. Halferty was an inspiring and beloved teacher with a passion for mathematics and guiding student-athletes to achieve their potential in both the classroom and in competition. He was a positive influence for many students, student-athletes, co-workers and community members throughout his career and life.

Jack is survived by his wife, Deborah Halferty; their only son and daughter-in-law, Clark and Megan Halferty; and two granddaughters, Kemper age 7 and Kenley age 9 of Lee’s Summit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Stuart Halferty of Revere, Missouri.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-630-3131

