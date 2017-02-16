Jack R. Denny

Jack R. Denny, 83, of Liberty, Missouri, died of cancer on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Jack was born July 17, 1933.

He was the son of Rollie E. Denny and Nina E. Miller Denny, who preceded him in death. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, Frances A. Denny; sons, Steve R. Denny (Rhonda) of Arizona and Dr. Jeff R. Denny (Linda) of Liberty; granddaughters, Jennifer R. Denny (husband Colin McKinney) of California, Danielle N. Denny of Mississippi, and Jacqueline A. Denny of Colorado; sisters, Edith M. Johnson of Colorado and Shirley A. Wilson of California; and brother, Gary J. Denny (Norma) of California. Jack served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean crisis. Afterward he attended Marshalltown Junior College, the University of Iowa and graduated with an accounting major from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, before he started work in the Kansas City area. He was an accountant and income tax specialist in North Kansas City and Excelsior Springs for many years, retiring at age 80. He was also interested in farming and raised purebred Charolais cattle. Jack was a member of the St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Kansas City.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. 291 Hwy, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Presbyterian Church.

