James “Roy” Purser, age 75, of St. Joe, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Lawrence County, Tennessee, the son of Walter D. and Mary Beth (Stults) Purser.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael L. Purser and his sister, Jo Parks.

James worked for Ford Motor Company for 32 years in the assembly truck line. He enjoyed his kids and family, beer, walking in the woods and many projects. He also enjoyed fishing and camping at his favorite pond. He really disliked spaghetti. He liked country music, particularly Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. He was proud of the fact that he learned to drive a semi-truck. James was a Mason.

James is survived by his wife, Karen K. (Howery) Purser; his son, Billey Purser, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; his daughter, Betty Lipp, of Excelsior Springs; four grandchildren Brian L. Shelton, Hilary Pennachio, Kristin Purser and James Purser; two great-grandchildren; Ali Annah Purser and Michael Purser; two sisters, Evelyn Smith and Denise Manous, both of Alabama; and two brothers, Bill Purser of Liberty, Missouri, and Dusty Purser of Alabama.

Memorials in Roy’s name may be made to: Hospice House of Harrison, 501 E. Sherman Ave, Harrison, Arkansas 72601. Or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

