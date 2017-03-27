James Thomas “Bobo” McAfee

James Thomas “Bobo” McAfee, 65 of Richmond, Missouri, formerly of Orrick, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Bobo, as he was commonly called, was born on August 14, 1951 in Lexington, Missouri, to Malcolm Wayne McAfee and Marcella Rose (Martin) McAfee. He had lived most of his life in Orrick and was most proud of his Orrick roots. Bobo was an avid sports fan. He loved the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the MU Football team. He was the Orrick Bearcats biggest fan and was there to support and root for them at every game he could attend. Bobo was always up on the stats of most major league ball clubs and could recite those stats to you instantly if asked. Bobo enjoyed playing Bingo with his friends at Shirkey Nursing and Rehab Center and he loved to tease and joke about giving his friends a knuckle sandwich or a black eye. He was always a happy person and enjoyed life with his family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith.

Bobo was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm W. McAfee in 1989 and Marcella Rose “Tot” McAfee in 2012.

Survivors include a brother, Kenneth Wayne McAfee and wife Sandra of Orrick, and a sister, Leisa McAfee-Cook and husband Dennis, also of Orrick. Uncle, Ronnie Barber and wife Helen of St. Joseph, Missouri, and an aunt, Fern Briscoe of Raymore, Missouri. Niece, Kenda Ransom and husband Steve of Concord, North Carolina. Great niece, Sophia Ransom and a great nephew, Dane Ransom, both of Concord, North Carolina and numerous cousins and loving friends.

Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. Funeral services were to be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27, also at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.

Memorials are suggested to the Orrick Quarterback Club or Shirkey Nursing and Rehab Center.

Arrangements are through Gowing Funeral Home or Orrick.

