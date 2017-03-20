Jason Paul O’Neill

Jason Paul O’Neill, 31, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away March 16, 2017 in a car accident. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, also at the funeral home with Pastor James Wesley officiating. Graveside service to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. The family suggests memorial contributions to www.gofundme.com/jason-oneill.

Jason was born on August 7, 1985 at Excelsior Springs Hospital to Teresa Elaine (Wilson) Rowe and the late Vernon Leon Hendricks. He was later adopted by Paul L. O’Neill in 1989.

From the beginning of Jason’s life he faced the adversity of not having his father due to his death prior to his birth. Jason excelled in many things, especially sports. He loved to laugh, be a jokester and make others smile and laugh. He had a heart of gold and was quick to be there for a friend in need. In his adult life Jason tried many crafts and trades, he finally found his footing in plumbing in which he continued to practice at Bob Hamilton Plumbing.

In his personal life, Jason would become a father when he and Nicole Ryan would bring into this world their beautiful son Noah on Sept. 9, 2007. Later Jason would marry Lauren Shannon in August of 2013 and on Oct. 15, 2015 they brought into the world their beautiful son, River. Even though Lauren and Jason would later divorce, Jason always continued to be in both of his children’s lives.

Jason was loved by many and through his kind heart he was able to bless many more throughout his life. Jason had been blessed to have a treasure trove of the greatest friends a guy could have including lifelong friends; Jason Wesley, Jake Simmons, Scott Duncan and Josh Patton.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dan and Pat Wilson; his paternal grandparents, Grover Vernon and Erma Leon Hendricks.

Jason is survived by his step-father, Dennis Rowe; his brother, Vernon Daniel and wife Bridgette Hendricks; his sister, Patricia Jean O’Neill; his siblings by marriage, Paul O’Neill Jr., Trina O’Neill, Daniel Rowe, Doug Rowe and Denise Rowe; his sons, Noah Ethan Ryan-O’Neill and River Hendricks O’Neill; his great uncle and aunt Joe and Lillian Hendricks; his great Uncle Paul Wilson; uncles, Larry-Matt, Doug and Ken Wilson and several nieces and nephews that loved him very much.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!