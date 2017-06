Jay L. Tobin

Jay L. Tobin, 63, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away June 23, 2017. Jay was born October 10, 1953.

A celebration of life was held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home, Kearney. Memorial Contributions may be made to Harvester Community Food Network 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!