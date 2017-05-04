Jerald Dean McClain

Jerald Dean McClain, Orrick, Missouri, passed away on Thursday morning April 27, 2017. He wed Alice Ann Edwards on April 29, 1963. Together they raised two daughters, Candace Kay and Lisa Ann. He was often asked if he wished he had two sons and he always replied, no, because he wouldn’t have raised them any different than he raised his two girls.

Along with his wife and daughters, he is survived by his son-in-law, Dennis McCrary; four granddaughters, Corrine Welsh, Jessica (Brandon Himbury) McCrary, Laura McCrary and Janie Welch; two great grandchildren, Callan Earnest and Maddox Himbury.

Jerry retired from GM after 10 years. After working a short time in the auto salvage business, he purchased his own yard in 1976. He maintained two yards, ABC Auto Salvage and A&J Auto Salvage. He then retired from the business in 2007. Jerry had a passion for hard work; it was something he truly enjoyed doing. He took pride in the fact that he raised his two daughters with his strong work ethic and sense of independence. In his younger years he was an avid auto mechanic and car enthusiast. He later began to enjoy the outdoors, fishing, target shooting and anything to do with his guns.

We are honoring Jerry’s wishes of cremation and no formal service. Cremation is entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri.

