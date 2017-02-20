Jerry O’Leary

Jerry O’Leary, 80, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Visitation was held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 with service immediately following at First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs. The family suggest memorial contributions to the church.

Jerry was born Nov. 23, 1936 to Gerald E. and Edith (Richards) O’Leary in Madison Township, Ohio.

Jerry was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs. He was a member of the KC Fine Arts Chorale. Jerry enjoyed bowling, golf and Royals baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brent O’Leary and wife, Helga O’Leary.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret O’Leary; children, Chris (Jill) O’Leary, Sharon O’Leary and husband Ed Garcia, Judy (Jon) O’Dell; step-daughters, Jan (Paul Owen III) Kohl, Kelly (Marc) Osborne; six grandchildren; brother, Michael O’Leary and sister, Judy Scheie.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!