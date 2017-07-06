Jill Barney

Jill Barney, of Groesbeck, passed away at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Fort Worth on Thursday, June 29, 2017, following a battle with a rare progressive liver disease. She was 54.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 3, 2017, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Jon Honea of Limestone Medical Center officiated. Burial followed in Fort Parker Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were her family: Don Barney, Michael Dunlap, Darden Purgason, David Purgason, Daniel Purgason, and Jon Purgason.

Jill was born January 18, 1963 in Midland, Texas to James Purgason and Jeanette Berry Purgason. The family moved to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where Jill attended during her high school years, graduating in the Class of 1981. She attended Central Missouri State University and then attended North Texas State.

Jill was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Donald Kevin Barney, while living in Athens, TX. They were married July 28, 2003 in their hometown of Excelsior Springs, MO. This union included Don’s three sons, Joshua, Matthew, and Andrew, and Jill’s two wonderful children, Michael and Ellen, from their previous marriages. Then their son Joseph and daughter Scout were born, making a family of seven children.

Don and Jill continued to live in Athens until 2006, moved back to their hometown in Missouri for some years, and then chose to move to Groesbeck in 2012.

They bought the Hawkins House, doing extensive remodeling during the past five years, for which Jill was the inspiration. She would tackle any project while Don was at work in Waco, knowing she would have his full support. So when she decided to make a change in the walls or cabinets, or other work, she would get the tools out and get started on the job. They enjoyed the small town life in Groesbeck, and were involved with Joseph and Scout’s lives and school activities. One task Jill took on, after noticing a need, was organizing a yearbook containing the early elementary grades.

Jill was a very active athletic person, with a Black belt in Taekwondo, achieving second place status in the world.

She was a champion for children with Down’s Syndrome and their families, and essentially a family life coach speaking of her personal experiences and giving encouragement to many families through Facebook encounters. She helped organize the Down’s Syndrome Guild in Waco.

In addition to being a remarkable mother, any time Jill found a cause, she would champion it. She was an optimistic person, who would not tolerate any negativity. Her policy was “I don’t do pathetic.” Jill had a glowing smile that lit up the world for everyone who saw her. She left behind a loving family who can take great inspiration from her examples of love and courage.

Jill was preceded in death by her grandmother, “Mersue” (Sue Mae) Berry and her grandfather, Gene Berry.

She is survived by her husband, Don Barney of Groesbeck; her mother and father, James and Jeanette Purgason of Jefferson, GA; Jill and Don’s son, Joseph Barney, and their daughter, Scout Barney of Groesbeck; her first two loving and wonderful son and daughter, Michael Dunlap of Austin and Ellen Dunlap of Austin; Don’s three older sons, Joshua and wife Lauren Barney and their child Olivia of Temeculah, Califotnia, Matthew Barney of Ogden, Utah, and Andrew Barney of Hayward, California; and her four brothers, Richard Darden and wife Melissa Purgason of Dacula, Georgia, Jon and wife Ruthie Purgason of Hersey, Pennsylvania, David Purgason of Atlanta, Georgia, and Daniel Purgason of New York, New York; Don’s parents, James and Marion Barney of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; and many other extended family.

Visit www.groesbeckfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence on the guestbook.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!