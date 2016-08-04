John Fairlamb

John Fairlamb, born Sept. 17, 1947 passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Fence Stile Winery, 31010 W 124 St. Excelsior Springs. Fairlamb was the events manager of Paradise Playhouse Theatre of Excelsior Springs.

