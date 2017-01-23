John Franklin Evans, Sr.

John Franklin Evans, Sr., 72, of rural Richmond, Missouri, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

John was born on May 21, 1944 in Jackson County, Missouri, to William F. and Beatrice (Smith) Evans. He married Carol Lee Weatherly of Gladstone, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2013.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Nathan and Sarha Evans of Richmond, John Evans, Jr., of Sedalia, Missouri, and Jaime and Candice Tadone of Lewisburg, Missouri; one daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Don Ledford of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine.

John was a United States Navy Veteran who served his county from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the National Guard. He was a gas meter mechanic for Missouri Gas Energy. John was a member of the Rejoice Fellowship Church in Richmond. He lived most of his life in Ray County.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made the St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond where military honors will be provided by the Ray County Veterans. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Monday. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of services. On-line condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

