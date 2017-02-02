John L. “Jack” Moodie

Long time Lawson resident John L. “Jack” Moodie, 93, died of natural causes at his home on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“He never knew a stranger” describes his outlook on life. He loved helping people and preferred to do it anonymously. Born in Chicago and raised in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jack lived for many years with his family in Palatine, Illinois, serving as mayor of the town for eight years. An avid boater, he loved sailing in Lake Michigan and later off the Carolina coast.

After retirement from business in Chicago and a few years living in coastal South Carolina, Jack and his wife, the late Susanne Moodie, moved to Lawson in the late 80s. In Missouri, Jack worked with his wife training and showing dogs. A Marine Corps veteran of War II and Korea, he was active in the local VFW post. A member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Excelsior Springs, the church was an important part of his life.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter and a grandchild. He is survived by his sister, three children, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family requests any donations be made to St. Luke’s in Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

