John M. Gaage

John Mitchell Gaage, 32, of Independence, Missouri passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22 at Mt. Washington Mausoleum, 614 S. Brookside Ave., Independence.

