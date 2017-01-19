John Oliver Rimmer

John Oliver Rimmer, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away at his home on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

John was born Dec. 9, 1970 to David Rimmer and Dorothy Bush in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1989. He was a Missouri State Wrestling champion wrestler.

John is survived by his children, Dalton Rimmer, Dakota Rimmer, and Josie Rimmer and his brother, David Rimmer.

There will be a celebration of John’s life held at The Elks Lodge, 421 S. Titus Ave in Excelsior Springs on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!