Josephine Sanderson

Josephine (Milligan) Sanderson, 95, of Kansas City, MO died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Cameron Medical Center in Cameron, MO.

Josephine was born on April 7, 1922 near Millville, MO to Virgil Vernon and Anna Delilah (Baker) Milligan. She married Fount Gene Sanderson of the Norborne, MO area on October 25, 1945. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2005.

Survivors include; one daughter, Paula Renay (Sanderson) Utley of Gladstone, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe and Donna Milligan of Independence, MO; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Biggs of Rayville, MO and Shirley Elam of Excelsior Springs, MO; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by four brothers, J.W. Milligan, Everett Eugene Milligan, Morris, Jr., Milligan and Marshall Dean Milligan; and one sister, Lavina Frances Scott.

Josephine attended a country school near the area of her birth. She worked as an Electronic Assembler for Bendix Corporation in Kansas City, MO for 25 years, retiring in 1985. She was a Jehovah’s Witness where she was baptized on November 5, 1950. She lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. Josephine loved to travel, loved going out to eat and gardening. She enjoyed her family and never knew a stranger.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the New Hope Methodist Church or the New Hope Cemetery Association.

Graveside services were be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the New Hope Cemetery North of Hardin, Missouri. Visitation was held on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Online condolences may be left on our website at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com

