Judy Pierce

Judy Pierce, 75, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Jan. 12, 2017.

Judy was born Dec. 22, 1941 to Edgar and Norma (Todd) Pierce, who preceded her in death.

Judy is survived by her sister Sharon Clemens (Ken), Hudson, Florida; niece Gale Hammond, Hudson, and Marty Clemens (Cheryl), Excelsior Springs.

Cremation with no services upon her request. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

