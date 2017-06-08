Justin Daniel Hamilton

It is with deep, and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Justin Daniel Hamilton, 31, of Cumming, Georgia who went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Justin was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, traveling and working for his family business. Justin achieved his dream of owning a business, forming many close relationships with customers and making a positive impact on his community. Most of all, however, he cherished being a devoted father and provider for his family.

Justin was born Oct. 7, 1985, in Kansas City. Although born in Missouri, he was a Georgia boy at heart. Justin graduated from North Forsyth High School in 2004 where he was a star baseball player. He went on to play college baseball at Georgia Perimeter College. Justin married his wife, Cassie, in 2011 and had two beautiful children, Collyns (three) and Hensley (eight months). The family attended church together at Free Chapel in Gainesville. Justin was a compassionate family man who enjoyed playing in the yard with his daughter, watching his son grow and movie marathons with his wife. He sought to instill the importance of relationships and quality time with the ones he loved and constantly shared his contagious smile and laughter.

Justin is survived by his wife, Cassie Hamilton, and children, Collyns and Hensley Hamilton; parents, Todd and Brenda Hamilton; brother, Jeremy Hamilton and sister, Mackenzie Hamilton; loving niece, nephews, grandparents, in-laws and a host of long-time friends. The family received visitors Thursday evening, June 8, from 6-9 p.m. at Ingram’s Funeral Home. Additional visitation will follow at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, and a memorial service will continue at the church at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Sawnee View Farms where Mr. Hamilton will be laid to rest.

Memorial donations may be made to the college funds established for Collyns and Hensley Hamilton. In memory of Justin, the family asks that you live every day to the fullest and cherish the ones you love.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

By admin

