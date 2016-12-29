Kenneth Ralph Sharp

Ralph Sharp, 91, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Dec. 25, 2016. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s or the MS Society.

Ralph was born Feb. 4, 1925 to Huey Ralph and Myrtle (Clevenger) Sharp in Excelsior Springs. He married Maxine Rider on June 2, 1945. Ralph worked over 30 years for A & P Grocery. He later co-owned and operated S & N Grocery Store for 10 years. Ralph had been a member of Flack Memorial Church. He was a current member of Northland Cathedral. Ralph enjoyed teaching Sunday school and church activities. He also liked gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter; Peggy Young and brothers; Marvin, Vernon and Ivan Sharp.

He is survived by his son, Doug and wife Shana of Weston, Missouri; son-in-law, Ron Young of Excelsior Springs; grandchildren, Jacki Dodge, Josh Sharp, Drew Sharp, Dustin Young and Andrea Gee; great grandchildren, Mila Sharp, Noel Sharp, Daphne Sharp, Barrett Sharp, Yvonne Sharp, Gwendelyn Gee, Ellason Gee, Emmerson Gee, Veronica Dodge and Clayton Dodge and one brother, Don Sharp.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

