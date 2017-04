Larry Dale Byrd

Larry Dale Byrd, 69, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away April 22, 2017.

Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

