Lillard Eugene Coates

Lillard “Butch” Coates, 72, of Excelsior Springs, died on Friday, Dec. 16. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 1-2 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home. Celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m.

