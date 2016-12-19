Lillard Eugene Coates

Lillard “Butch” Coates, 72, of Excelsior Springs, died on Friday, Dec. 16. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 1-2 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home. Celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m.
Gary Van Hooser
December 19, 2016 at 5:15 pm
So sorry for your loss , from the Van Hooser family
Gayla Kutzli
December 20, 2016 at 1:01 pm
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Much love,
Gayla and Gabby