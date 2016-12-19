Connect with us!

Lillard Eugene Coates

Lillard “Butch” Coates, 72, of Excelsior Springs, died on Friday, Dec. 16. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 1-2  p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home. Celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m.

2 Responses to Lillard Eugene Coates

  1. Gary Van Hooser Reply

    December 19, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    So sorry for your loss , from the Van Hooser family

  2. Gayla Kutzli Reply

    December 20, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.

    Much love,

    Gayla and Gabby

