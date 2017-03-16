Linda Irene David (Moore)

Locally Renowned Artist Linda Irene David (Moore)

October 17, 1942 – March 10, 2017

Linda David, 74, passed away peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital on Friday, was a locally renowned artist, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother, graced our lives with her bubbly personality and effervescent outlook on life. She is known for her pen and ink drawings depicting local landmarks and scenic pantings and drawings of birds and Hawaiian landscapes. She lived in Hawaii for many years and is well known for her work in substance abuse education. Though she returned to Excelsior Springs to be close to her children, she always referred to Hawaii as her second home.

Memorial services will be held at the Elms Hotel on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend. We will celebrate her life and her art, which will be on display as it had been for so many years in the lobby of the Elms Hotel.

Linda is survived by her daughter Cherie, her son Chris, her grandchildren, Alan, Alex, Amber, Cameo and Holly. Her stepchildren, Carol, Chris, Dan, Mitchel. Her grand-grandchildren, her siblings, Marilyn, William and James.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations: www.gofundme.com/linda-david-memorial-fund

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!