Lloyd Ralph Carter

Lloyd R. Carter, 80, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri died Feb. 25, 2017. Lloyd was born Oct. 27, 1936.

Visitation was held from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Pisgah Cemetery.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!