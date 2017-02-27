Loretta Kathleen (Bratcher) Easley

Loretta Easley, 81, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Feb. 23, 2017. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at Rock Falls Baptist Church with service immediately following, burial at Missouri City Cemetery.

Loretta was born March 11, 1935 in Liberty, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby H. Easley; a son, Bobby W. Easley and a daughter, Teresa E. Bradley.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Deborah R. and Delbert R. King; daughter, Karen S. Easley; son, John C. Easley; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Lilly A. and Floyd F. Long.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

