Louise Elizabeth Manns

Louise Elizabeth Manns, 95 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Excelsior Springs.

Louise was born on Oct. 2, 1921 in Sedalia, Missouri, to David Linwood Wilson and Delberta Frances (Wheeler) Wilson. She had lived in the Excelsior Springs area for several years. She was a homemaker, wife and grandmother.

She had been a member of the Rose of Sharon Pentecostal Church for a number of years and most recently was a member of the Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church in Independence, Missouri. Louise loved her dogs, playing cards and bingo. She especially loved her grandchildren and getting together with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Earl Roscoe Manns, who died in 1986; two sons, Jimmy Lee Manns and Bobby Dean Manns. Brothers, David Henry Wilson, Paul Linwood Wilson and Forrest Gayle Wilson.

Survivors include one son, Earl William “Bill” Manns (Jeanne) of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and two daughters, Earlene Frances Hoskins (Ronald) of Excelsior Springs and Joyce Ann Corliss of Lawson, Missouri. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 87 great grandchildren.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at the Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church, 17138 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64055, with Rev. Darrel Burch and Rev. Larry Hoskins officiating. Burial to follow in Siegel Cemetery south of Excelsior Springs.

Arrangements are through Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, Missouri.

