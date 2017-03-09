Margaret Enriquez

Margaret Enriquez of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at age 49, she is now reunited with her son, Gary.

Margaret was born Aug. 22, 1967 to Gary Hamilton and Petra Enriquez in Kansas City, Missouri. She lived in Excelsior Springs, Missouri for many years. She worked for Griffin’s Taxi and had also worked at Ameristar Casino.

Margaret is survived by wife, Susan; son, Joseph (Sheila); two beautiful grandchildren MaKayla and Alexavier; step sons, Travis and James; brother, James (Yolanda) and sister, Elizabeth.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary and brothers John and Paul.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Enriquez home where flowers, condolences and lots of love may be sent.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

