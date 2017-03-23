Marilyn Joyce Summers

Marilyn Joyce Summers, 88, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away March 20, 2017, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Marilyn was born Feb. 27, 1929 at The Lutheran Hospital, Moline, Illinois, to Vernon Samuelson and Hazel Lorinda (Fair). She spent much of her young life in the Quad Cities, although she also lived in Minnesota, Florida, Versailles, Missouri, and Excelsior Springs.

Marilyn worked at several jobs, including doing clerical work for Brown Shoe Company. She also worked at The Elms Hotel and while living in Versailles was a receptionist for a doctor in Stover, Missouri.

On Aug. 6, 1983, she married Lowell Summers of Excelsior Springs. He preceded her in death in May of 2008.

Besides her parents and husband, Marilyn is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (Samuelson) O’Dell, and a nephew, William Jeffrey O’Dell.

She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Diane O’Dell, Linda Mott, Judy Hatcher, William Summers and Dennis Summers, nine great-nieces and nephews, many great-great nieces and nephews, several cousins and a host of friends and loved ones.

Arrangements are through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Visitation was held on Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at North New Garden Church in Excelsior Springs with Elder Darle Siegel officiating. Burial at North New Garden Cemetery.

