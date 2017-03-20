Marion “Ed” Pyle

Marion “Ed” Pyle, 81, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died early Tuesday morning, March 14, 2017, at his home.

He was born May 24, 1935, in La Puente, California, the son of Charles Ray Pyle and Hester Martella (Green) Pyle. On December 31, 1969, in Miami, Mo., he married Mary Fern Kinder.

Ed worked in the construction industry in the Kansas City area for many years. Starting out as a carpenter. He then worked as a foreman and supervisor for several companies including, Tri-City Construction Company. He retired in 2002 as a bridge estimator with the Massman Construction Company in Kansas City. He loved history and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and guns. Ed and his wife took many trips to car shows in his 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe. Acquiring this car in the 1970’s, Ed spent many hours restoring it until it became “a thing of beauty.” He was a member of the “Goodguys” car club.

In addition to his wife Mary, survivors include 4 children, Jerry Davis (Sharon), Galesburg, Kansas; Linda Bender, Cripple Creek, Colorado; Dean Davis, Excelsior Springs, Mo.; and Betty Evans (Donny), Excelsior Springs, Mo.; 4 grandchildren, Jesse, Mark, Jeffrey, and Waylon; 6 great-grandchildren including 2 to be born this year; a sister, Juanita Birchwood, St. Petersburg, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family including his many beloved poodles, especially Mindy. He was preceded in death by a son Calvin Ray Pyle, a baby sister LaVernia May Pyle, and 2 brothers, Curtis Pyle and Lawrence Pyle.

Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, Mo., with Rev. Clif Dudley officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.

