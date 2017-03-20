Mary Frances (Farmer) Wrisinger

Mary F. Wrisinger, 78, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Visitation for Mary was held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m. on March 17 at the funeral home. Burial was at Memory Gardens in Richmond, Missouri.

Mary was born in Hardin, Missouri, on Feb. 3, 1939 to Roy Robert “Bob” Famer and Bertha Mae (Phillips) Farmer. She was the oldest of eight children. Mary was married to Norman Wayne Wrisinger of Richmond, on Feb. 28, 1958 in Clay County, Missouri.

Mary lived most of her life in Excelsior Springs. She worked for Harmon & Sons for over 15 years driving a school bus. Mary worked many years doing housekeeping at Liberty Hospital from where she retired. She loved spending time with her family. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling and were fond of trips to Arizona and New Mexico. She also loved going camping and boating at Pomme de Terre Lake. Mary was an animal lover. She loved her cats, dogs and loved feeding the birds and squirrels.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norman, on Nov. 27, 2013; her parents, Bob and Bertha Farmer; and her infant brother Robert Dean.

Mary leaves behind two daughters and sons-in-law; Teresa “Terry” L. and Andy Williams of Van Buren, Arizona, and Janet R. and Steve Short of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kelsey N. Pryzbysz of Fort Smith, Arizona, Kinsey L. Williams of Van Buren, Arizona, and Alec W. Short of Kansas City and one step-grandchild, Cassandra R. Cero of St. Louis, Missouri. Mary also leaves behind six sisters and brothers-in-law; Wanda and Roy Hartman of Rayville, Missouri, Bonnie and Jim Stone of Rayville, Jeanie Rash of Rayville, Sandra and Ike Tate of Excelsior Springs, Phyllis and Tim Turner of Lathrop, Missouri, and Debbie and Jim Willis of Lawson, Missouri. She also leaves behind several nephews and nieces.

