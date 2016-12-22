Mary Josephine Fausett

Mary Josephine Fausett, 59, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation for Mary Jo was held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Northland Abundant Life Worship Center, 7700 N. Church Rd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64158. A Celebration of Life and dessert reception followed at 7 p.m.

Mary was born December 14, 1957, in Excelsior Springs. She is the daughter of the late Philip Curry and Wanda (Yates) Holloway. Mary graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1976. On Dec. 23, 1977, she married her first husband, Robert Lee Prewitt. She married Steven Fausett on Feb. 2, 2002, in Rayville, Missouri.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Fausett; her former husband, Robert Prewitt; four daughters; Nellie (Timothy) Rash, Marlena (Brett) Knox, Melissa (Ryan) Lopez, and Rachel Squire, and one son; Steven Fausett; eight grandchildren; Elaina Rash and Seth Morton, Malorie Rash, Caylee Rash, Joel Rash, Trystan Rash, Collin Henry, Hayden Lopez and Chloe Squire; her mother; Wanda Holloway; six sisters; Patricia Galloway, Cynthia Cunningham, Michelle Ham, Linda Tucker, Sandra Saville and Carolyn Jackson and two brothers; Thomas Curry and Gary Curry.

In addition to her father, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Holloway, and sister, Susan Cook.

