Mary Lou Covey

Mary Lou Covey, 88, of Excelsior Springs, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, 12:30-1:30 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

