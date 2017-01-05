Marylin Lu Dagley Asbury

Marylin Lu Dagley Asbury died in peace on Jan. 1, 2017. Although her presence is no longer with us, we are blessed in her legacy of love. Marylin was born August 2, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Farrell Dagley and Gladys (Berten) Dagley.

Marylin touched many lives throughout her career as a caregiver. Marilyn was a creative and talented seamstress and spent many hours solving crossword puzzles. She leaves behind her sons, Danny Case (Rose) of Leavenworth Kansas, Andy L. Martinovich (Janelle) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Farrell Joe Martinovich (Mary) of Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Martinovich of Roswell, New Mexico and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Norma Jean Mossberger, her daughters Cheryl Lindstedt and Missie Moore.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bross and Spidle of Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!