Matthew (Matt) Nelson Kroeger

Matthew (Matt) Nelson Kroeger was born Oct. 28, 1993 in North Kansas City, Missouri. Matt passed away on March 2, 2017 in Kearney, Missouri at the age of 23.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at Kearney First United Methodist Church located at 1000 E St. Hwy 92, Kearney, MO 64060. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, March 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A celebration of Matt’s life and sharing of memories will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Whole Person.

Matthew Nelson Kroeger was born to David Gilbert Kroeger of Kearney and Anne Marie (Worthington) Shelley of Walla Walla, Washington.

Matt was proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother Joyce Kroeger of Kearney.

Matt is survived by David Kroeger and step-mother Joan (Spreitzer) Kroeger of Kearney and Anne Shelley and step father Chuck Shelley of Thornton, Colorado.

Matt leaves three siblings; Brent Kroeger of Walla Walla, Jonathon Kroeger who attends college at Truman State University and Emily Spreitzer who attends The University of Missouri, Kansas City. Paternal grandfather Gilbert E. Kroeger resides in Kearney; maternal grandparents Albert and Gayle Worthington make their home in Walla Walla and Joan’s parents Tom and Dotty Spretizer live in Lake Lotawana, Missouri. Chuck’s parents Bill and Linda McClure make their home in Sun City West, Arizona.

Matt has been blessed with three large combined families of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Their love helped him in many wonderful ways throughout his life.

Matt also leaves behind many high school teachers in Kearney and Walla Walla, Washington that helped guide him along on his life’s journey. Of special significance to Matt would be his vocal music teacher, Jason Elam, who constantly challenged and inspired Matt.

Matt’s friends were many and varied. His infectious smile touched many people. Matt was a keen observer of nature and a friend to every pet, wild animal or insect that crossed his path.

Matt’s life activities included golf, cross country, playing basketball, soccer, and tennis.

Matt was a wonderful vocalist and was invited with the Kearney High School Chamber Choir to sing in Carnegie Hall. The group singing the song “Ave Maria” in the New York subway was an amazing experience as a large crowd gathered.

Matt was an avid lifelong gamer. His World of Warcraft skills with his character “Cattoy” were legendary, as was his famous mechanical squirrel.

Matt was an accomplished composer of electronic music. He spent hundreds of hours distilling down and perfecting his songs.

Matt also enjoyed time at the lake, swimming, wakeboarding and water fighting with his friends and cousins. Matt’s many trips to the Oregon Coast with family were one of his favorite things. Matt snowboarded and that was one of his joys in the winter.

After high school, Matt applied and was accepted into the United States Air Force. He finished basic training and was on his way through technical school before a medical condition ended his military path. He was very proud of what he could accomplish while there.

Matt had a quiet contemplation and an “in the moment” way of living. His sensitivity to the world around him made him unique and wonderful.

Matthew’s smile would always make someone’s day along with his gentle humor.

Blessed was everyone who met Matt.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

