Melinda “Mindy” S. Martin passed away unexpectedly at her home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Friday, May 6, 2016. She was born on November 20, 1964 to William and Bonnie Roe. She was preceded in death by her father, William E. Roe, Sr. She is survived by her son, Chance Aaron Martin, daugther Stephanie Chantel Keele, and daughter-in-law Amanda Keele. She is also survived by her mother Bonnie, stepfather James, brothers Tommy Williams and Billy Roe, sister Kathleen Schnelle and a large extended family that includes stepsisters, nieces, nephews, and her best friend Kelly Satterfield. Mindy was full of life and loved to laugh. She had a huge heart and loved many people dearly. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2016 at Northern Hills Baptist Church located at 17211 NE 180th St., Holt, MO 64048.
KnightArr0
May 13, 2016 at 11:42 am
One of the best friends a person could ask for. Always friendly and in a good mood.
Pamela kendle koedatich
March 26, 2017 at 8:57 pm
This to my friend Mindy I just found out that you had passed and went to heaven you with your dad now you’re in a better place I’m sorry for the family and all the grease they had to go through I’ve known Melinda for many many years we’ve been friends for many many years we used to work together at Ford she was always laughing playing around joking around I remember all the slumber parties we used to have the best one was when she had me out in the garage you always in my heart and in my prayers and on my mind Melinda your friend Pam I’ll See You Someday girl again xoxoxo