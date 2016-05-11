Melinda “Mindy” S. Martin

Melinda “Mindy” S. Martin passed away unexpectedly at her home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Friday, May 6, 2016. She was born on November 20, 1964 to William and Bonnie Roe. She was preceded in death by her father, William E. Roe, Sr. She is survived by her son, Chance Aaron Martin, daugther Stephanie Chantel Keele, and daughter-in-law Amanda Keele. She is also survived by her mother Bonnie, stepfather James, brothers Tommy Williams and Billy Roe, sister Kathleen Schnelle and a large extended family that includes stepsisters, nieces, nephews, and her best friend Kelly Satterfield. Mindy was full of life and loved to laugh. She had a huge heart and loved many people dearly. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2016 at Northern Hills Baptist Church located at 17211 NE 180th St., Holt, MO 64048.

