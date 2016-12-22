Nanci Kincaid

Nanci Kincaid, 72, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, from 11 a.m. to noon at Siloam Spring Baptist Church, 120 Temple St, Excelsior Springs. The funeral service will be held immediately following visitation.

Nanci was born April 11, 1944, in Holton, Kansas. She was the daughter of Albert and Bonita (Saxton) Watson. She married Jerry Lee Kincaid in 1987. Nanci was the owner of Healthy Life Choices. She was an active member of the community and helped many people.

She is survived by three sons; John Stanley Heaton of Lexington, Missouri, Ronald Wayne Brown, of Fridley, Minnesota, and Daniel Shawn Heaton of St. Joseph, Missouri, a step-daughter; Tammy Jane Dillen of Edgerton, Missouri; sister; Martha (Georgie) Mohr and two brothers; Terry McClanahan and Jim McClanahan. She also has 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nanci was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Cyrus Watson; sister Nikki Crow; son, Anthony Jon Brown and stepson, Charles Edward Kincaid.

Nanci’s strength of will and ability to lead in most situations was very much a testament of her good character

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

