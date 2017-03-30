Neal Eugene Allen

Neal Eugene Allen, 59, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017 at the home of his sister, Kathleen Coleman.

Neal was born Aug. 16, 1957 to Eugene J. and Sallie M. (Conner) Allen in Richmond, Missouri. Neal worked most of his life in plastic plants doing machine maintenance.

Preceding him in death was his father, Eugene.

He is survived by his mother, Sallie Allen of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Denise and Martin Siegel of Rayville, Missouri, Kathleen (Kathy) and Keith Coleman of Excelsior Springs and Barbara Neary of Merriam Woods, Missouri. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, two uncles and an aunt as well as cousins.

Neal will be cremated and family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!