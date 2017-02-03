Nila J. Blackwell

Nila J. Blackwell, 87 years of age, from Excelsior Springs Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 31, 2017, with his wife and family by his side.

He was born in Trenton, TX to Mary Lou and Walter Blackwell on April 4th 1929. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War in Trieste, Italy. He was a retired meat cutter from A&P Grocery where he worked the majority of his career in Excelsior Springs, MO. Nila spent his time after retirement as a small engine repairman and loved to travel; although nothing made him happier than his family.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Karen Denise, his first wife, Patricia Dean and both parents. Nila leaves behind loving wife of 40 years Melva Jean, daughter Linda Campbell and her husband Robert of Excelsior Springs; a son Rodney Blackwell of Kansas City, MO; another daughter, Karen Laws and her husband Don from Nashville, TN; another son, Ken Shuttleworth and wife Janet from Bryant, AR. He also leaves behind grandsons Joshua Campbell and his wife Nikole; Derek Campbell and his wife Felicia, both of Excelsior Springs; Tim Thompson and his wife Renee; and Chris Keithley, both from Nashville, TN; Kyla Mead and husband Michael from MA; and Kelly Shuttleworth from Peoria, IL. In addition to 7 great grandchildren.

In lieu of traditional services the family will be having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 12th at the Community Room of Excelsior Springs Properties on Meadowlark Lane from 2-4pm.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!