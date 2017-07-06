Norma Louise Ellerman

Norma Louise (Duncan) Ellerman, 85, formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Old New Garden Primitive Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Elder Tim Curtis officiating.

Norma was born on May 24, 1932 in Ray County, Missouri, the daughter of Franklin and Sarah (O’Dell) Duncan. On July 15, 1948 she married Charles Ellerman, who preceded her in death. They were both members of the Old New Garden Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son Robert (and wife Sharon) Ellerman; daughter-in-law, Nancy Ferguson Ellerman; grandchildren, Bekah Ellerman Lee, Rachel Ellerman, Sarah Ellerman Dickerson and Stacey Ellerman Scherer and sister-in-law, Louise Duncan.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles; son Roger Ellerman; brothers William, Thomas and Ronald; sisters Opal Werle, Frances Werle, Velma Matthews and Ruth Robb.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Old New Garden Church of Excelsior Springs.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

