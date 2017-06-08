Odie F. Williams

Odie F. Williams, 89, of Excelsior Springs, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 12, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Rayville Christian Union Church, 14459 State Hwy C, Rayville, Missoui. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Crowley Cemetery.

Odie was born Aug. 3, 1927, in Ray County, Missouri. She is the daughter of the late Odus James and the late Mary Faye (Claypole) McElwee, the third of six children. She married Earl Glenn, with whom she had two children, Carolyn and Ron. After Earl’s death in 1952, the young mother raised her family well into high school, before marrying her second husband, the late Ron Williams.

Odie’s favorite hobby was gardening; she enjoyed spending time tending to her vegetable gardens and spending time outdoors.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn (Lonnie) Gant of Lawson, Missouri, and one son, Ron (Della) Glenn; one brother, Hearold McElwee of Iowa; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Odie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Glenn, in 1952, her second husband, Ron Williams, in 2001, two sisters, two brothers, and one granddaughter in 1985.

