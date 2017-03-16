Patricia E. Dillon

Patricia Elaine (Petty) Dillon, 78, a lifelong Liberty, Missouri, resident passed away March 14, 2017, at Liberty Hospital with family and friends at her side. Pat was born Nov. 3, 1938 in Clay County.

Visitation was to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. A service celebrating Pat’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to her church, Salem Christian Union in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Arrangements are through Park Lawn Northland Chapel.

