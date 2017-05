Peggy Sue Turnbow Brandt

Peggy Sue Turnbow Brandt, 55, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away April 28, 2017.

Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, Missouri. A Celebration of Life followed at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

