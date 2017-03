Randall Bogart

Randall Bogart, 58, passed away on March 5, 2017. A celebration of life is being planned at a later date.

Bogart’s family suggests contributions to City Union Mission.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, Missouri.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!