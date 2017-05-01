Rebecca R. Fletcher

Rebecca (Becky) Ruth Fletcher, 59, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 after battling a variety of health issues.

Becky was born Rebecca Ruth Smith on October 13, 1957 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Roy J. and Mary Louise (née Hollingsworth) Smith. She was the second of three children.

She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School and went on to earn her degree in nursing and become a registered nurse.

Becky knew from a very early age that she wanted to be a nurse. She achieved her dream and took great pride in being a nurse and serving thousands of people in the Kansas City area during her career. She especially loved working with babies which she did for over 16 years as an OB/GYN nurse at North Kansas City Hospital.

Her nursing friends were always very dear to her.

Although she battled depression for many years, Becky never lost her love or desire to reach out to others. She found new ways to stay in touch, such as through social media, to continue to connect to people to encourage them, let them know she cared and to contribute. She was also very creative and had thoughtful, innovative ideas of how to show people she was thinking of them and cared about them.

Her Christian faith was very important to her and something she continually worked on throughout her life to develop a closer relationship with Christ.

Becky dearly loved her three sons, Justin, Joshua and Jeremy and considered them to be three of the best highlights of her life.

In addition to her three sons, she was very grateful they each found a loving and supportive wife to share their lives with.

Becky adored her granddaughter, Abigail and her grandson, Andrew.

She was happiest when her loved ones were happy.

Becky also loved animals and provided a home to a variety of dogs, cats, a few birds and other critters over the years.

Becky loved music. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented flutist and piccolo player, loved musicals (Sound of Music was her favorite), and Christian and country music.

Becky is preceded in death by her father, Roy J. Smith. She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Excelsior Springs; sons Justin Fletcher (Lupe) of Yuma, Arizona; Joshua Fletcher (Melissa) of Excelsior Springs; Jeremy Fletcher (Karlissa) of Wheatland, Wyoming; granddaughter Abigail and grandson, Andrew, both of Excelsior Springs; brother, Steve Smith (Tanya) and niece Hannah of Omaha; sister Debbie Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; several aunts and uncles, dozens of cousins from around the U.S. and many, many friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 5 p.m. with services to follow at 6 p.m. at the Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church of Excelsior Springs.

