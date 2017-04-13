Richard Peter Zegers, Sr.

Richard Peter Zegers, Sr., of Kearney, Missouri, died April 3, 2017.

Richard was born Sept. 7, 1931 on the family farm one mile east of Garrison, Nebraska. He was the first of 10 children born to Lawrence George and Thelma Jean (Kindler) Zegers. As a teenager, Richard helped on the family farm with horse drawn equipment until the family purchased their first tractor in the early 1940s. In the late 40s and early 50s, Richard supplemented his income by running trap lines until he joined the Navy in 1952 to serve for four years during the Korea Conflict.

After his military service, Richard met his future wife, Ethyl Nadine Gregor of Kansas City, Missouri, whose family arrived from Keil, Germany, in 1929. Richard and Ethyl were married July 28, 1956 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center Parish, in Nebraska by Father Marma.

Richard and Ethyl returned to Kansas City where Richard worked as a salesman for Gallup Map and Stationary Company until 1964 when he started Business Essentials Inc., with Floyd Elliott and Harry Underwood, also of Kansas City. Richard and Ethyl moved their family to the farm in Kearney in 1970, where Richard retired in 2007.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ethyl, of the home; two sons, Richard P. Zegers, Jr. and his wife Cynthia, of Holt, Misouri, and William L. Zegers of Lawson; four grandchildren, one great grandchild and four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

Visitation and rosary will be held 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Funeral service and burial will be held at 10 a.m., April 22 at St. Francis Catholic Church, David City, Nebraska.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to local parishes.

