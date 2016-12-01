Robert L. Krohne

Robert “Bob” L. Krohne, 69, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away at his home Nov. 27, 2016. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 1-4 p.m., at 1205 Jill Lane, Excelsior Springs. Bob was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert H. and Betty L. (Schultz) Krohne. He was a diesel shop foreman by trade. Bob married Sharon (Bright) Krohne in Kansas City in 1998.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

