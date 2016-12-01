Connect with us!

Robert L. Krohne

Robert “Bob” L. Krohne, 69, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away at his home Nov. 27, 2016.  A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 1-4 p.m., at 1205 Jill Lane, Excelsior Springs.  Bob was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert H. and Betty L. (Schultz) Krohne.  He was a diesel shop foreman by trade.  Bob married Sharon (Bright) Krohne in Kansas City in 1998.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

One Response to Robert L. Krohne

  1. Grant Reply

    December 5, 2016 at 11:58 am

    I am so sorry for your loss. When my father passed away, the Bible comforted me with the hope of seeing him again. (Acts 24:15) I hope you can find comfort from the scriptures as well. (Psalm 83:18)

