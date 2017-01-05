Rodney Gene Rounkles

Our Pappy, Rodney Gene Rounkles, left us on Dec. 30, 2016. It was a roller coaster week and even though he was at Disney World he didn’t have to continue to ride that ride. He must have decided he needed a new audience for his jokes. Perhaps he has some new ones for Henry and Bill Tom. When it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to add to the three hole-in-ones even if he survived, his body decided it was time to say goodbye at the age of 79.

Pappy was born on Christmas Day 1937 in Lucas, Kansas, in The Garden of Eden to Casey and Emilie Rounkles.

We will remember him as a man of character, who liked a good joke, the Chiefs and Royals, a golf game and his many friends. However, we will remember the most how Pappy put his family first and before himself. As well as how proud he was of the people we are and have become. Moving forward, we all hope to continue to make him proud.

Community service was high on Pappy’s list of priorities. He was a volunteer fireman for 20 years, served on the Excelsior Springs School District School Board, Quarterback Club, Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, several city boards, and served on the board of Community Bank and selection committee of the Tiger Hall of Fame. He was honored as Citizen of the Year and Citizens of the Years along with Gammy Judy.

His family includes his wife of 57 years, Judy Rounkles of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Two daughters; Jill Talley and her husband Jack of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Julie Henderson and her husband Brad of Chesterfield, Missouri. Five grandchildren; Casey Talley of New Orleans, Louisiana; Cameron Talley of Celebration, Florida; Blake Henderson of Dayton, Ohio; Claire Talley of Nashville, Tennessee and Brooke Henderson of New York City, New York. Rodney also leaves a brother, Ramon Rounkles and his wife Sandy, in addition to many nieces and nephews, happy campers, golf buddies and friends.

Those who were there to greet him were his parents Casey and Emilie Rounkles; brother John Dinsmoor; two sisters, Emily Stevens and Patricia Bisbee, and a nephew, Kimball Bisbee.

All services were held at Bross and Spidle of Excelsior Springs. Visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-8 p.m. with funeral services held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. A short graveside service was held immediately following at the Masonic Cemetery.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Excelsior Springs Hospital Foundation: ESHC Foundation Attn: Jeanne Buckman, 1700 Rainbow Blvd. Excelsior Springs, MO 64024 or the Maurer Foundation: PO Box 144 Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

We will all continue to let him bring a smile to our faces and remember the ornery, funny, wonderful man we loved.

